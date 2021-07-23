Okanagan Corrections Centre. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Okanagan Corrections Centre. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Some inmates evacuated from Okanagan Correctional Centre due to Nk’Mip wildfire

The individuals were evacuated as a precautionary measure

As the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire continues to grow, stretching more than 6,800 hectares, the Okanagan Correctional Centre is evacuating some individuals as a precautionary measure.

BC Corrections confirmed it is in ongoing dialogue with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operation Centre regarding evacuation plans and the blaze’s growth.

According to BC Corrections, the individuals who were transferred were done so without incident.

“For security reasons, details of BC Corrections’ contingency plans, protocols and any further movement of individuals in custody cannot be disclosed,” stated the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

All provincial correctional centres have contingency plans with protocols to deal with wildfires and other potential emergencies, including protocols for evacuations in coordination with emergency officials.

On scene of the Nk’Mip fire on Friday are 73 BC Wildfire personnel, a combination of firefighters and an Incident Management Team.

In addition to the ground teams, there are four helicopters bucketing the fire and 15 pieces of heavy equipment. Members of local fire departments are also assisting, including the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department.

