Some Kotex tampons recalled in Canada and U.S.

In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Kimberly-Clark is recalling regular absorbency U by Kotex Sleek tampons in Canada and the United States after reports of the tampons coming apart upon removal.

The American company says that in some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

In a news release posted online, Kimberly-Clark says there also have been a small number of reports of infections, irritation and injury, but did not specify how many.

The company is advising people to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as vaginal injury, irritation, urogenital infections, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting.

Specific lot numbers can be used to identify whether products are part of the recall, which can be found at the bottom of the packaging.

A full list of the recalled lot numbers is available on the Kimberly-Clark website.

Read more: Coroner determines B.C. teen died of toxic shock syndrome while camping

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sex-assault squad investigated eight incidents at Toronto all-boys’ school
Next story
B.C. businesses evacuated due to emailed bomb threat, also received in U.S.

Just Posted

Attempt to speed access to treatment in Maple Ridge

Alouette Addictions will be central referral agency.

Albion Community Centre tab almost doubles

Site costs add $5 million to Maple Ridge building

UPDATED: Absolute discharge for mischief charge against Sagmoen

Trial starts at 9:30 a.m. in Vernon Law Courts

Pitt Meadows issues streamflow advisory

Stay away from rivers during heavy rains

Letter: ICBC was brought in to reduce insurance costs

B.C. had high rates then and it would be a lot higher.

Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Donates a possible $500k for youth wellness

Some Kotex tampons recalled in Canada and U.S.

In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Sex-assault squad investigated eight incidents at Toronto all-boys’ school

The interim president of a Roman Catholic all-boys school rocked by student-on-student abuse allegations said the football program was cancelled for next year.

Coal power in Canada must disappear by the end of 2029, new regulations say

Canada has significantly cut its dependence on coal largely due to the closure of all coal plants in Ontario.

‘Naive approach’ to China at fault in Meng mess: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called on the Trudeau government to “unequivocally denounce any type of repercussions to Canadians on foreign soil.”

Omar Khadr ‘a model of compliance,’ wants changes to bail conditions: lawyer

Former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr is back in court today to seek changes to bail conditions.

Flames forwards on opposite sides in BCHL game

Maple Ridge forwards Prior and Amsler called up for junior A game on Saturday

Supreme Court upholds Canada’s right to reargue facts in assisted-dying case

Julia Lamb and the B.C. Civil Liberties Association are spearheading a challenge of the law

B.C. company facing several charges in 2017 chicken abuse case

CFIA investigation leads to 38 charges against Elite Farm Services and Ontario-based Sofina Foods

Most Read