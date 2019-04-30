Some strange stuff on the block at VPD auction coming to Surrey

The Vancouver Police hope to unload stolen goods seized during investigations over the past six months

They’ve got everything – even a penny farthing bike, not to mention a kitchen sink – up for grabs at this year’s Vancouver Police Department Recovered Goods Auction in Surrey.

Able Auctions, at 13557 77th Ave. in Newton, hosts the annual event and this year’s auction will be on Saturday May 4, starting at 9 a.m. Public previews will be held Thursday and Friday, between noon and 6 p.m.

The Vancouver Police hope to unload all sorts of stolen goods that were seized during investigations over the past six months but have ended up here because police were unable to locate their rightful owner.

Is your stolen bike here?

Check out this video on all the bicycles available at this year’s auction:

They’ve got about 300 bicycles this year, including brands like Trek, Specialized, Cannondale, Santa Cruz, and Giant. Among them are racing bikes, mountain bikes, hybrid, cruise and BMX bikes.

In the meantime, need some metal legs?

They’ve got a pair for sale this year.

homelessphoto

There’s also more than 120 recovered pieces of jewelry on the block this year, with a large selection of gold including a 14-karat white gold diamond-set ring with 2.5 carats of diamonds valued at $4,900.

VIDEO: Big police auction in Surrey on Saturday, in Newton

Some other items auction-goers will find are a Wayne Gretzky 1980-81 O-Pee-Chee #250 hockey card, a stainless steel double kitchen sink, Canon EOS Rebel T5i Digital Camera with lens, AED machines, Louis Vuitton bag, a 49-inch Ultra HD 4K flat screen TV, a men’s Gucci watch, comic books, a 1984 Canadian $100 22K gold coin, skis, snowboards, climbing gear, video games, a dog bed, and a dental X-ray machine.

Also on the block is a bag of men’s socks and underwear, all kinds of electric guitars, a pair of Adidas Yeezy Bost shoes, Victoria’s Secret bras, household appliances, a platinum diamond engagement ring, a wheelchair, wrenches, saws, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, cameras, camping and fishing gear, toys, and, and, and.

Money raised in the auctions goes into the City of Vancouver’s general revenue.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP arrive at Trans Mountain terminal to arrest protester in tree

Just Posted

Letter: ‘Spread out pay increase, Pitt council’

‘A citizens committee drew up recommendations.’

Looking Back: The Confectionary

From penny candies to soda fountains.

Have your say about temporary homes on Burnett

Eight meetings set in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge home taxes up by four per cent

But home prices have climbed 10 per cent

Something for everyone at the Ridge Meadows Home Show

Event includes The News Family Fest and Psychic Fair

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Vancouver council approves 2% tax shift from business to homeowners

Increases of .5 per cent will be added to residential taxes in 2020 and 2021.

Cache Creek man ordered to pay $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property

Brian Cecil Park was originally ordered to pay nearly $922,000 in 2017, but appealed

RCMP arrive at Trans Mountain terminal to arrest protester in tree

A 71-year-old man has set up a “mid-air” protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Last day to bid for a BC Ferries boat

The highest bid as of 11 a.m was $120,00 for the Howe Sound Queen

B.C. NDP keeps secret ballot vote for union certifications

Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping

No foul play suspected after body found in White Rock park

RCMP investigating after body discovered Tuesday morning

Needs more salt: Kootenay goats lured away from B.C. highways with diversionary licks

It’s hoped the unique solution protects local herds

Most Read