A 39-year-old cyclist from Maple Ridge was killed after being struck by a truck in Pitt Meadows on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Google Maps)

‘Something needs to be done’, collision kills cyclist in Pitt Meadows Tuesday night

39-year-old man from Maple Ridge was pronounced dead at the scene

A 39-year-old Maple Ridge cyclist died at the scene after being struck by a truck in Pitt Meadows Tuesday night.

RCMP responded to an unconscious cyclist in the 13500-block of Neaves Road around 9:45 p.m. after being struck by a black Ford Flex truck upon exiting a trail and entering the road way, according to Ridge Meadows Mounties.

A resident who has lived on that stretch of road for 13 years witnessed first responders attend to the scene and said she has been advocating the City of Pitt Meadows to crack down on speeding in the area, although speed or impaired driving is not known to be a factor in the collision at this time.

“I’m not sure he was speeding, but people have been speeding on this road,” said the woman who asked to remain anonymous.

READ MORE: Car lands in water-filled ditch in Pitt Meadows

The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old Coquitlam man, remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police say.

The woman did not witness the collision but said she saw the cyclist being attended to by first responders from her driveway.

She says she has repeatedly called authorities to voice her concerns about road safety and has been told patrolling is done in the area, but believes it’s not enough.

“Infrastructure needs to change; there’s only so much patrolling they can do,” she noted.

She recalls last year witnessing a man speeding in the area and crashing into a ditch, but was lucky to walk away unharmed.

“I just want the City, RCMP to do something,” she said.

Speeding vehicles have been an increased concern for the local resident.

READ MORE: Wider bike lanes for South Alouette bridge in Pitt Meadows

“Since widening the bridge and adding the sidewalk there are more speeders,” the woman said about the now open stretch of roadway, adding she has witnessed semi-trucks excessively speeding as well.

RCMP received statements from six witnesses who remained on the scene of Tuesday night’s fatal collision.

An off-duty paramedic attempted life-saving measures on the victim while BC Ambulance and firefighters arrived on scene.

“Our sincere condolences go out to this cyclist’s family and friends,” said Const. Julie Klaussner. “We also want to thank the off duty paramedic who was attempting life-saving measures on the victim as well as the six witnesses who stayed on scene to provide statements to police.”

RCMP are not considering criminal charges against the driver at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

“Something needs to be done,” the concerned resident concluded.

fatal collisionmaple ridgePitt MeadowsRCMP

