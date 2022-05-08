An area on the Vancouver Convention Centre’s Pacific Terrace is cordoned off May 8 to protect a nesting mother goose. (Courtesy of the Vancouver Convention Centre)

Soon-to-be mother goose receiving VIP treatment at Vancouver Convention Centre

Staff cordoned off outdoor area, re-routed helicopter landing to protect goose on Mother’s Day

A nesting Canada goose will enjoy a safe Mother’s Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company.

Staff at Vancouver’s Convention Centre first noticed the soon-to-be mother nesting near its Digital Orca sculpture on Friday (May 6). They jumped into action and cordoned off the mother’s concrete perch using belt stanchions.

Next, they reached out to Helijet and requested that the company re-route a helicopter that was set to land nearby for a charity event. The company happily complied, and the goose was thus named ‘Heli.’

Convention centre staff are now asking passerby to do their part and keep a safe distance from Heli.

If all goes well, there could be a band of fluffy yellow geese waddling around in the coming days or weeks.

