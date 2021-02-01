(New Westminster Police)

(New Westminster Police)

‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

A man has been charged after New Westminster police “followed the sound of screaming” to find a man with a 10-inch knife.

According to police, the incident started at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 when two people called for help. They had been walking along 8th Street when they allege a man they didn’t know began chasing them with a large knife.

When police arrive on scene, they followed the sounds of screaming and found a man with a knife, who dropped it without incident after being confronted by officers.

Police said Aaron Smith, 39, of New Westminster, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

“These men did the right thing in calling 9-1-1,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar. “If you see someone with what you believe to be a weapon and their behaviour is making you fear for your safety, call us right away.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-525-5411.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
TransLink ‘preparing for disruption’ as Canada Line union gears up for strike
Next story
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Just Posted

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 31

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Jade Lenton with her father and track coach Andrew (left) and Jason Hampton, Ramblers senior girls basketball coach. (Special to The News)
Rambler to join the Varsity Blues

Maple Ridge secondary’s Jade Lenton signs with University of Toronto

Deputy Chief Constable Jennifer Hyland began her new job with the Surrey Police Service on Jan. 25, after serving for several years in her hometown of Maple Ridge. (Special to Black Press Media)
Jennifer Hyland makes officers’ mental health a top priority in her new Surrey police role

Former Ridge Meadows RCMP top cop, now deputy chief constable, says support is a ‘key’ in new force

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue are grateful to Bartlett Tree Services, and Meadows Landscape Supply for their help facilitating its annual Christmas tree chipping service. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue tree chipping service a huge success

Maple Ridge-based rescue operation said charity fundraiser was most successful they have had ‘by far’

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A skier was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps in the southern end of the Comox Valley Sunday. Photo by Comox Valley Search and Rescue
Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow

(Photo: cstmikewoolley on Instagram)
TransLink ‘preparing for disruption’ as Canada Line union gears up for strike

Workers voted 98% in favour of striking back in November

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

xx
Shooting incident on Langley-Surrey border

Two men survive Saturday night gun attack unharmed

Most Read