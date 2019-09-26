Surrey mother found guilty of killing daughter appealing sentence, conviction

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of killing her eight-year-old daughter Teagan

The South Surrey mother who smothered her young daughter to death has filed an appeal of her second-degree murder conviction, as well as of the sentence that was imposed for the crime.

Lisa Batstone’s appeal application was confirmed to Peace Arch News Wednesday by BC Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin. Dates have not yet been set for the appeal hearing.

The court heard during trial that Batstone suffocated eight-year-old Teagan with a plastic bag in December 2014, while the girl slept.

In her reasons for the verdict, Justice Catherine Murray found the murder to be deliberate, purposeful and goal-driven.

Batstone’s conviction came with an automatic life sentence.

RELATED: South Surrey mother guilty of second-degree murder in death of daughter

RELATED: Mother’s choice to kill daughter a breach of trust that ‘could not be more abhorrent’

Earlier this month, Batstone learned that she will have to wait 15 years to apply for release from custody.

Batstone was arrested after the body of Teagan was found in the back of a car in a cul-de-sac off Crescent Road.

Defence counsel had argued that the mother’s level of intoxication at the time she killed Teagan – along with borderline personality traits, significant levels of depression and a “cloud of stressors” – may have limited her ability to gauge the consequences of her actions.

In court, Murray said she was “not convinced” that Batstone’s mental health was the reason for the murder, rather, “Teagan was the pawn in her mother’s revenge” against Teagan’s father, Gabe Batstone, for the collapse of their marriage.

Previous story
Canada’s wireless speeds would rank 12th in world if only rural areas counted: study
Next story
Pedestrian hit in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Pedestrian hit in Pitt Meadows

Happened early Thursday at Hammond Road

Looking Back: Wellington Harris lent his name to Pitt Meadows road

There’s a history behind major road

Liberal candidate’s election sign vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

New acute care mechanical ventilator for Ridge Meadows Hospital

TB Vets made a two year commitment of $65,000 for the piece of respiratory equipment

Maple Ridge Music Society kicks off 38th season

Vetta String Quartet to perform Sept. 28

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Boyfriend charged after pregnant B.C. woman, missing for 19 years, found dead

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

TODAY: Wide variety of opportunities can be found at Black Press career fair

Stop by the Shannon Hall and Alice McKay Building in Surrey from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Earthquake warning system being installed for Pattullo Bridge

The ‘gate’ system is set to go live later this year

Staff impacted by Salmon Arm care home debacle fear they have to live in their cars

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Surrey mother found guilty of killing daughter appealing sentence, conviction

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of killing her eight-year-old daughter Teagan

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Most Read