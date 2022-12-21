FILE - A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot sunny day in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 18, 2022. Spain’s national weather service said preliminary data indicates that 2022 will finish with average daily temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records started in 1961. It says that the four hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

FILE - A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot sunny day in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 18, 2022. Spain’s national weather service said preliminary data indicates that 2022 will finish with average daily temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records started in 1961. It says that the four hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

Spain records hottest year ever in 2022

4 hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015

Spain is about to conclude its hottest year on record, the nation’s weather service said Wednesday.

Spain’s national weather service said preliminary data indicates that 2022 will finish with average daily temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records started in 1961.

The four hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015, it said.

The service adds that, even with recent rainfalls, Spain is also poised to record one of its driest years. Only 2005 and 2017 saw less rainfall at this point on the calendar.

Europe has suffered an exceptionally dry and hot year that has favored explosive wild fires, damaged crop yields and led to water restrictions. European authorities and experts link the extreme weather to climate change.

RELATED: 2021 was Kelowna’s driest year ever: Environment Canada

Climate changeEuropean Union

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST.: The Barra MacNeils are Canada’s Celtic Ambassadors
Next story
Extreme cold in southern B.C. after heavy snow creates travel chaos

Just Posted

She may work across the river in Port Kells, but Melanie Verbeke loves living in and exploring the outdoors and all it has to offer in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, especially all its trails and dikes. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Where mountains and meadows meet

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue crew during the first tree chipping event at the beginning of 2022. (Conor Morley/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge tree chipping event offers old trees new life

Maple Ridge Rambler Jenna Hampton plays tight defence. (Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge girls have strong showing at Langley basketball tourney

In the midst of another cold snap, Don MacLean’s photograph of the sun setting over Alouette River reminds folks of the beauty and tranquility of this area, and what it is they love about living on the West Coast – most of the time. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Reminder of warmer days, not so long ago

Pop-up banner image