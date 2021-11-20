SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch takes in 7 evacuated animals from Abbotsford

Shelter in need of food and supplies for the animals in their care

Around 15 animals were evacuated from the Abbotsford SPCA, said Krista Shaw. (SPCA/Special to The News)

SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch has taken in several evacuated animals from their sister branch in Abbotsford.

Krista Shaw, the manager for the Maple Ridge branch told The News that the shelter now had a lot of animals and needed a lot more food donations.

“We took in 7 of the 15 animals evacuated from the Abbotsford shelter. We need wet cat and dog food. Honestly, we need all the supplies, but we have also been getting requests for livestock hay, poultry food, etc.” she said.

If anyone needs help with livestock, they are being asked to contact the Abbotsford Emergency Operations Centre, said Shaw, while anyone needing help with their hobby farm livestock, are being asked to contact the SPCA central line.

“We are still looking for adopters so that we can make more space for emergency boarding of any more evacuated animals,” Shaw said.

The Maple Ridge branch was not affected by the flooding, however the Abbotsford branch had to be evacuated and the animals were sent to other shelters after closing down the shelter.

Any pet guardian needing emergency boarding or other assistance is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. After hours please contact your closest ESS at 1-800-585-9559.

For people wanting to offer donations of supplies, with the exception of Abbotsford location should call their local shelter to determine needs.

