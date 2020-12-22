MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She has now appointed two special advisors to evaluate the Chilliwack school board. (Black Press)

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She has now appointed two special advisors to evaluate the Chilliwack school board. (Black Press)

Special advisors appointed to evaluate Chilliwack school board

Minister of Education also starting review of the province’s school act

Two special advisors have been appointed to evaluate the Chilliwack school board.

Jennifer Whiteside, minister of education, announced Tuesday that she has appointed Lynn Smith, QC, and former Surrey school superintendent Mike McKay. They will act as special advisors to evaluate the board’s “commitment to a school system that is safe, inclusive and welcoming to all students and staff.”

Whiteside has also directed ministry staff to immediately begin a review of the School Act. They will be considering changes that ensure the actions of elected trustees support safe and inclusive schools for students and staff.

Several groups had asked for the removal of either Trustee Barry Neufeld, or the entire board as a whole. Others asked Whiteside to review the School Act and its lack of a recall process. Whiteside, and her predecessor Rob Fleming, have both publicly asked Neufeld to resign.

READ MORE: B.C. Education minister, Chilliwack-Kent MLA-elect call for Neufeld to step down

The School Act enables the minister of education to appoint special advisors to review the affairs, performance, and/or other matters of a board of education. Government can also replace an entire board with an official trustee. That trustee would be in place until the next election, currently set for the fall of 2022.

“The well-being of students and staff in our education system is my highest priority and must be the highest priority of school trustees as well,” Whiteside said. “That is why I am taking immediate action to ensure the decision-making of all trustees at the Chilliwack Board of Education support student achievement and wellness, and that all trustees are adhering to the board’s code of conduct.”

As special advisors, Smith and McKay will review the following and report to the minister:

– the board’s ability to work co-operatively to fulfil its duties;

– the board’s ability to provide a safe, welcoming and inclusive school community for all students and staff, regardless of their background, ability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression;

– the extent that actions of trustees in their role are consistent with the human rights of students and staff;

– the adherence of trustees to the board’s code of ethics; and

– the board’s relationship with members of the school community and the effects of these matters on student achievement in Chilliwack.

Whiteside said both appointees “have strong and complementary skills that will support their evaluation of the board.”

McKay served in multiple roles in the B.C. school system, including as principal, superintendent, official trustee and special advisor. Smith served as a justice of the B.C. Supreme Court for 14 years and earlier as professor and dean at the University of British Columbia faculty of law. Two of her areas of specialty have been the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and human rights law.

They will work in partnership to submit bi-weekly progress updates to the minister and provide a final report after their review is complete.

Under the School Act, special advisors may enter schools and district offices, and can inspect board records. The board and its employees must assist the special advisors in carrying out their duties.

The appointment of the special advisors begins immediately. Their review will be complete on or before Feb. 28, 2021.

READ MORE: Chilliwack teachers respond to trustee’s ableist slurs

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal
Next story
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

Just Posted

Crews were busy clearing the Eric Langton Elementary School parking lot on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 after the season’s first storm on Monday. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
‘Some customers may be out for a second night’ says BC Hydro as crews work to restore power

Snowstorm required all fire crews from Ridge Meadows to respond

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
COVID-19 case at Superstore in Pitt Meadows

Loblaws also reports cases in Coquitlam and Abbotsford

(RCMP photo)
40K BC Hydro customers without power the morning after 170K lost power due to winter storm

Crews have restored power to 130,000 as of 6:30 a.m.

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Lights will help prevent disasters on Maple Ridge streets

Letter writer throws her support behind the need for more high-traffic roads to be illuminated

The Salvation Army kettle campaign is on pace to meet its goal in Maple Ridge/Pitt meadows, but the news nationally is not as good. (THE NEWS files)
Salvation Army ‘astounded by the generosity’ in Ridge Meadows

But news is not as good for national kettle campaign

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

An undated Google Maps image of the Free Reformed Church of Langley at 20757 80th Avenue, which issued a Dec. 20 bulletin to members that reported 19 churches in the Fraser Valley are holding in-person worship in defiance of a provincial COVID-related ban. (Google)
As many as 19 Fraser Valley churches have defied a COVID-related ban on in-person worship

Fines will not be paid, and a legal challenge will be mounted, Langley church bulletin reports

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Island Health region. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She has now appointed two special advisors to evaluate the Chilliwack school board. (Black Press)
Special advisors appointed to evaluate Chilliwack school board

Minister of Education also starting review of the province’s school act

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

Most Read