Special Olympics BC fundraiser moves to Pitt Meadows

2023 Ridge Meadows Polar Plunge relocates from Golden Ears Park

It might not be swimming weather, but dozens of people are expected to flood to Menzies Crossing in Pitt Meadows on Thursday to participate in the 2023 Ridge Meadows Polar Plunge.

This annual fundraiser involves several local community organizations, such as the Ridge Meadows RCMP and Rotary Club of Golden Ears Sunrise, who are all raising money for Special Olympics BC.

Typically, this polar plunge takes place at Alouette Lake, but a recent closure in Golden Ears Provincial Park has forced the event to relocate to Pitt Meadows instead.

Menzies Crossing, which was formerly known as Silver Bridge, is located where Harris Road intersects Alouette River.

The date and time still remain the same, with a 10 a.m. start time on Thursday, March 2.

The fundraiser is currently more than halfway to its $10,000 goal, with Team ACCW having fundraised the most money at slightly more than $2,000.

Donations can be made by visiting https://plunge4specialolympics.crowdchange.ca/27689.

fundraiserfundraisingPitt MeadowsSpecial Olympics

