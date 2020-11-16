Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

It is estimated that 10 to 15 cm of snow will accumulate over a relatively short period of time

A special weather statement is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and Highway 3.

According to Environment Canada, a rapidly deepening low pressure system will bring heavy snow to the Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass, on Monday. Brief bursts of snow will fall over the passes this afternoon and early evening with fluctuating snow levels and rapidly changing road conditions.

It is estimated that 10 to 15 cm of snow will accumulate over a relatively short period of time. The rain-snow level for the highways will fluctuate throughout this afternoon and evening as invading warm air battles against heavy snowfall rates.

Motorists are advised to expect rapidly changing weather conditions. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Big White Ski Resort set to open early

READ MORE: ‘Take the foot off the accelerator’: Pandosy residents ask Kelowna to slow development

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather