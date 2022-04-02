(B.C. Transportation)

(B.C. Transportation)

Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla Highway

20-40 centimetres is expected from Sunday night to Tuesday

A weather warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

The warning states the potentional for heavy snow from Sunday (April 3) night to Tuesday (April 5).

Twenty to 40 centimetes of snow is expected across higher elevations, impacting travel restrictions and reducing visibility.

Environment Canada warms that when driving in the mountains, the weather can change suddenly, causing hazardous driving conditions.

Construction is still taking place on the Coquihalla Highway as well to repair the highway from November’s flooding.

Drive with caution and keep updated with the weather before travelling.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreaks at two North Okanagan care homes

READ MORE: Silk map of Western Ukraine displayed at Okanagan College

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla HighwayWeather

Previous story
B.C. Liberal leader gets a shot at a seat in April 30 byelection
Next story
First B.C. cruise ship port call cancelled due to maintenance changes

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s Ada Chan captured some beautiful scenics of the river as viewed from the West Coast Express train one evening recently. (Special to The News)
SHARE: View from the train

Otter Co-op in Pitt Meadows will need to move by late 2022, in order to accommodate a new Harris Road underpass at the CP Rail crossing. (Google/Special to The News)
Otter Co-op in Pitt Meadows will be moved for railway underpass

Historic tours of the Maple Ridge cemetery and downtown are offered this weekend. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Museum offers historic walking tours this weekend

An abandoned car was discovered overturned in a water-filled ditch. (Special to The News)
Overturned car found in water-filled Pitt Meadows ditch