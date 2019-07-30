Speed sensors switched on

Pitt Meadows intersection one of first to detect speeders

One of the five red light cameras activated Monday for speed enforcement is now catching lead-foot motorists on the downhill stretch at the foot of Pitt River Bridge.

Cameras installed at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road will now nab motorists doing over the limit through the intersection and if you’re wondering if there’s any leeway, that’s something the government is not discussing.

Last May, the Ministry of Public Safety announced that red light cameras at 35 intersections in B.C. will be enhanced to also capture motorists speeding through those intersections.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said then that the threshold at which the cameras will be activated won’t be released. That’s how it works in other provinces, Farnworth said.

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall, a former RCMP officer, welcomes the step.

For one thing, having speed enforcement through the intersection will have a preventive function and help most motorists reduce their speed. And the device will also catch the motorists who are driving too fast, he added.

“At the end of the day, it’s about curbing bad driving,” he said. It will keep public safety top of mind so it’s a good thing, Dingwall added.

“From my perspective, anything like that is welcome.”

The intersection at 207th Street and Lougheed Highway, in Maple Ridge, is another of the 35 cameras that will be activated for speed enforcement over the next months.

The two intersections selected have had high numbers of crashes: between 2013 and 2017, there were 396 crashes at the Lougheed Hwy. and Old Dewdney Trunk interchange; and there were 302 at 207th Street and Lougheed Highway.

The cameras clock the speed of each vehicle that goes through the intersection, even on a green light, and automatically send out a ticket to the vehicle’s registered owner should it be speeding.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 12-year-old girl found safe
Next story
VIDEO: Surrey RCMP investigating video of apparent luxury car street racing crash

Just Posted

Pride 07 take home provincial title

The U12A Girls tournament ran July 19 - 21 in Surrey

Speed sensors switched on

Pitt Meadows intersection one of first to detect speeders

Park is open, but Whonnock Lake beach still closed

Popular Maple Ridge lake still has high E. coli levels

Ridge wins big at Junior National Ball Hockey Tournament

Team B.C. won two golds, one silver and four bronze

VIDEO: Rainbow flags put pride into Memorial Peace Park

More than 200 people took in Pride in the Park in Maple Ridge

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Two men facing attempted murder, firearms charges after New Westminster shooting

Police said the charges were connecting to shots fired around 4:40 p.m. at 9 Street and St. Andrews Street

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Minor injuries in float plane crash off Sunshine Coast

Three people were taken to hospital with ‘bumps and bruises’, RCMP says

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

Most Read