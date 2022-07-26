Speedo a sponsor of swim club servicing Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

First Speedo sponsorship in Canada for swim club of its size

Speedo is now a sponsor of the Ridge Meadows Swim Club. (Sarah Rudolf/Special to The News)

The newly named Ridge Meadows Swim Club has a new sponsorship deal with one of the world’s largest swim wear companies.

As of Aug. 01, Speedo will be a sponsor of the local swim club.

“It is an honor to have such a prestigious brand to align with our new club name in the community,” said the club’s vice president Meggan Podgorenko, adding that it is something that the club has been working on for the past year along with the new name and logo.

In June the club announced they would be changing the name of the club from Haney Seahorse Swim Club to Ridge Meadows Swim Club, to represent both of the communities the club serves – the City of Maple Ridge and the City of Pitt Meadows.

The club runs programs from September to June each year for swimmers six years and up.

“To have a major sponsorship like this provides us with recognition of our club’s goals on growth and to be the strongest in Metro Vancouver for development of our competitive athletes,” noted Podgorenko. “It provides an awareness for us as a club building that Speedo believes in us for this change.”

Speedo will be providing the club with clothing at special discounting and new gear arrivals, and support the club at MEET events, for all of the memberships.

The sponsorship is valued in the thousands, said Podgorenko, for apparel, banners, and more that the swimwear company will be providing.

Swimmers will be racing in new uniforms now with navy blue suits and will receive Speedo kits from bags to race gear to goggles.

Ridge Meadows Swim Club, the home of the Titans, is the first club in Canada of their size to be sponsored by Speedo, added the vice president.

The club has yet to release their new logo.

“Speedo is proud to support the Ridge Meadows Swim Club. With a new name and new rebranding it is an exciting time to start a partnership and work together to help grow the swimmers passion for the sport,” said a release from the company.

The swim club is actively looking for new swimmers. There are several new programs for the 2022 – 2023 season including: a Summer Skills program for swimmers who are already members of a BCSSA summer swim program and who are looking to develop their skills and make technical gains during the winter; and the Titans Swim School, a pre-competitive program that will teach swimmers the skills they need to one day become a Ridge Meadows Swim Club athlete.

To register or for more information go to rmsctitans.ca or email joinus@haneyswim.ca to book a trial with the club.