Split opinion over $4.5B K-M pipeline purchase

Both sides of the political spectrum in Maple Ridge have criticized the Liberal government’s decision Tuesday to buy the Kinder-Morgan, Edmonton-to-Vancouver pipeline for $4.5 billion.

“All the problems that were in the way before, they’re still there and there’s still no plan on what they’re going to do to address those,” said Davis Friesen, local Conservative party member.

Friesen is seeking the party’s nomination as candidate for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge in the next federal election.

“This is the kind of issue that will stick with people,” he said.

Public protests and court challenges have dogged the expansion project, which would triple the pipeline capacity and increase tanker traffic in the Port of Vancouver by almost seven times, from five per month to 34 tankers.

Friesen called the purchase an “admission of failure” by the Justin Trudeau government by not getting the pipeline underway and said a Conservative government would have created stability that would have got the pipeline built.

“None of their actions seem to favour any kind of development of resources. Their whole energy policy seems to be focused on getting rid of our energy,” Friesen said.

But now taxpayers will have to cover the $4.5 billion, which he said is just the start of the costs, “and we’re on the hook for it.”

Former Maple Ridge NDP MLA Michael Sather and his wife Annette LeBox, a local author and environmentalist, attended an emergency rally Tuesday at Science World in Vancouver against the project.

“We’re playing with the wrong marbles here if we go with oil, because it’s not the future,” said Sather.

“If we want to have a planet that’s livable, we have to go with different technologies.”

“It was a terrible idea,” to buy the pipeline, added LeBox.

What makes her upset is when people tell her that she drives a car and uses oil. The existing pipeline is needed, she said.

“But we need to start looking at renewable energy. This is old technology. There are a lot of jobs in renewable energy.”

Her main concern, though, is the increase in tanker traffic off the B.C. coast.

“It’s just a matter of time before there’s an oil spill. I’m really concerned about the wildlife, and I’m concerned about the water, and our beautiful Vancouver.”

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge Liberal MP Dan Ruimy said the pipeline is a revenue-generating asset.

“We’ve stated right from day one, it’s in the national interest.”

He said Kinder Morgan has already spent about $1 billion on the project, while the existing pipeline could be earning $300 million a year in revenue, although he wasn’t sure of that number.

“That is an asset. That is something that you can sell. We have interested parties.”

Private companies are limited in what they can do while the government is bringing certainty to the project, Ruimy added.

“Really, nothing has changed. The people who don’t want the pipeline are still angry, because they don’t want the pipeline.”

Ruimy said public support for the project has been growing and that at the recent Ridge Meadows Home Show people were “overwhelmingly” in favour.

But he recognizes it’s an emotional, divisive issue and people oppose it.

“There are going to be protests, we know that. People are allowed to protest. That’s par for the course.”

It’s the political uncertainty that has to stop, he added.

As for hurting his chances at re-election, Ruimy says the pipeline is one of many issues. He pointed to the Oceans Protection Plan, which increases oil spill response, as one gain from the project.

Green party member Peter Tam said the pipeline is a bad investment, saying that costs will double or triple.

“If the government is investing in universities … and technologies that will put us into leaps and bounds into future economics, that’s great.

“When you try to push it through without considering all the angles and options … it’s not going to work out too well.”