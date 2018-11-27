In this Jan. 31, 2015 file photo, SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg attends the world premiere of “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water” in New York. Hillenburg died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 of ALS. He was 57. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

“SpongeBob SquarePants” creator Stephen Hillenburg has died at age 57.

Nickelodeon says Hillenburg died Monday of Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS.

Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, movies and a Broadway show.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
OUTLOOK: North Lougheed ‘an important growth opportunity’ for Pitt Meadows
Next story
B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

Just Posted

Ten-per-cent more people getting on train at Port Haney

Maple Ridge part of increase in transit use

OUTLOOK: North Lougheed ‘an important growth opportunity’ for Pitt Meadows

Mayor Dingwall wants to eliminate indefinite deferral

Letter: ‘Fall Piano Concert made me smile’

‘I understand how much time, commitment and work is involved.’

Housing help for B.C. native groups

Katzie First Nation will build 39 new homes on reserve

Sunnier skies ahead for Lower Mainland as rainfall abates

But another 40 mm of rain is expected throughout Tuesday

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Post workers says it’ll fight the legislation

B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

Canadian EI claims dropped 13.3 per cent year-to-year in September

In Sept. 2018, almost half a million fewer eligible Canadians received employment insurance

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs lose starting goalie to injury

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

27% of electoral reform ballots processed: Elections BC

Deadline has been extended till Dec. 7 due to postal worker strikes

Canucks’ Elias Pettersson will only get ‘better and better’: former teammate

The Vancouver rookie has already notched 13 goals and eight assists in 20 games

B.C. backing Ottawa in Canadian carbon pricing court battle

Saskatchewan, Ontario argue fuel taxes are up to provinces

5 to start your day

RCMP spokesman spiralled into anger, depression after Dziekanski case, animal cruelty probe launched into ‘horrific’ death of raccoon and more

Most Read