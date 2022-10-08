Spooky crafts available all month at Pitt Meadows Museum

Museum assistant Keagan Nagy says that the number of take-home craft kits made for Museum Sundays varies, but they rarely run out of craft kits by closing on Sunday. (Pitt Meadows Museum/The News)

Pitt Meadows Museum has altered their upcoming Museum Sundays events in honour of October being the spooky season.

On Oct. 16, 23, and 30, the museum will be providing take-home craft kits filled with everything needed to make some family-friendly scary items.

RELATED: Tickets now available for Haney House Halloween

Each Sunday will feature a brand new kit, which will be available in the main gallery as soon as they museum opens, where they will remain until they are all gone.

Pitt Meadows Museum assistant Keagan Nagy explains that these kits are something that every age group can enjoy.

“Anyone can come in and grab a kit to make at home,” said Nagy. “The kits can be adjusted for every age and skill level.”

If people enjoy these spooky-themed craft kits, Nagy reassured that they are offered year-round at the museum.

“We make these kits year-round, and usually theme them for whatever season we have,” said Nagy.

RELATED: See the strange side of history at Maple Ridge Museum’s new exhibit

Nagy provides a breakdown of what to expect at each Museum Sunday in October:

• Oct. 16: “We will be giving little pumpkins and paint. The kit will have everything kids need to paint a little pumpkin to display with their regular jack o’lanterns.”

• Oct. 23: “These kits are little paper haunted houses. Kids assemble and decorate their little houses.”

• Oct. 30: “These kits are little cheesecloth ghosts. Kids make little ghost friends with cheesecloth painted with white glue into ghost shapes.”

The museum will be closed Thanksgiving weekend, which means no Museum Sunday on Oct. 9. But once it reopens the following week, local families will get the opportunity to try one of these free take-home craft kits.

Craft kits can be picked up inside of the museum’s main gallery during opening hours. The Pitt Meadows Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. More information on Museum Sundays is available at https://www.pittmeadowsmuseum.com/museum-sundays.