Museum assistant Keagan Nagy says that the number of take-home craft kits made for Museum Sundays varies, but they rarely run out of craft kits by closing on Sunday. (Pitt Meadows Museum/The News)

Museum assistant Keagan Nagy says that the number of take-home craft kits made for Museum Sundays varies, but they rarely run out of craft kits by closing on Sunday. (Pitt Meadows Museum/The News)

Spooky crafts available all month at Pitt Meadows Museum

Each Sunday will feature a different Halloween-themed take-home craft kit

Pitt Meadows Museum has altered their upcoming Museum Sundays events in honour of October being the spooky season.

On Oct. 16, 23, and 30, the museum will be providing take-home craft kits filled with everything needed to make some family-friendly scary items.

RELATED: Tickets now available for Haney House Halloween

Each Sunday will feature a brand new kit, which will be available in the main gallery as soon as they museum opens, where they will remain until they are all gone.

Pitt Meadows Museum assistant Keagan Nagy explains that these kits are something that every age group can enjoy.

“Anyone can come in and grab a kit to make at home,” said Nagy. “The kits can be adjusted for every age and skill level.”

If people enjoy these spooky-themed craft kits, Nagy reassured that they are offered year-round at the museum.

“We make these kits year-round, and usually theme them for whatever season we have,” said Nagy.

RELATED: See the strange side of history at Maple Ridge Museum’s new exhibit

Nagy provides a breakdown of what to expect at each Museum Sunday in October:

• Oct. 16: “We will be giving little pumpkins and paint. The kit will have everything kids need to paint a little pumpkin to display with their regular jack o’lanterns.”

• Oct. 23: “These kits are little paper haunted houses. Kids assemble and decorate their little houses.”

• Oct. 30: “These kits are little cheesecloth ghosts. Kids make little ghost friends with cheesecloth painted with white glue into ghost shapes.”

The museum will be closed Thanksgiving weekend, which means no Museum Sunday on Oct. 9. But once it reopens the following week, local families will get the opportunity to try one of these free take-home craft kits.

Craft kits can be picked up inside of the museum’s main gallery during opening hours. The Pitt Meadows Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. More information on Museum Sundays is available at https://www.pittmeadowsmuseum.com/museum-sundays.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Family activitiesHalloweenMuseummuseums-and-galleriesPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: 13 whales found dead in Argentina cause for concern, say scientists

Just Posted

Museum assistant Keagan Nagy says that the number of take-home craft kits made for Museum Sundays varies, but they rarely run out of craft kits by closing on Sunday. (Pitt Meadows Museum/The News)
Spooky crafts available all month at Pitt Meadows Museum

Nasiv Sall has performed as an on-screen dancer in several other productions, such as Macklemore’s Dance Off music video from 2016. (Nasiv - Instagram/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows actress unleashes her inner monster in first major acting role

Volunteers and staff with the Friends In Need Food Bank, including general manager Evan Seal in red, who helped with the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Special to The News)
Donations down to Maple Ridge food bank for Thanksgiving food drive

Maple Ridge Artists in Residence, Taryn Hubbard, left, and Aaron S. Moran, at the Haney Residence, will be leading a Culture Days activity on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Memorial Peace Park. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Connect with nature at Art Adventures event downtown Maple Ridge

Pop-up banner image