(Black Press Media files)

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

The sun is here and expected to stay.

Five weather records were broken across B.C. on Thursday, including in Burns Lake and Yoho National Park.

Lillooet was the hottest spot in Canada, reaching 19.7 C and surpassing 18.6 C made in 2013.

READ MORE: 40 records broken across B.C. as hot streak continues

Environment Canada expects the warm weather to continue into the weekend, before spring showers fall on the south coast by Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the north, Kootenays and Okanagan will see cooler temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds.

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers.

Weather records broken on Thursday:

Burns Lake: 12.4 C (12.2 C in 1994)

Herbert Island: 12.5 C (10.6 C in 2006)

Lillooet: 19.7 C (18.6 C in 2013)

Race Rocks Lightstation: 13.3 C (13.3 C in 2016)

Yoho National Park: 10.4 C (9.1 C in 1994)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Police incident in North Surrey ‘contained’

Just Posted

Trans activist calls anti-SOGI presentation in Maple Ridge ‘hate speech’

Brad Dirks is dismayed that self-identified transgender speaker Jenn Smith is giving a talk in Maple Ridge

Innovation on display at an emerging airport

Maple Ridge’s innovation forum will feature an airport panel

Marijuana company Agrima announces sale

Health Canada was revoking company’s licence

Downtown enhancement project nears completion

Major roadwork done through downtown Maple Ridge

Rally Saturday to oppose Burnett Street housing

Maple Ridge councillor hopes Victoria hears residents

O’Neill proves he’s major-league ready

Maple Ridge outfielder makes St. Louis Cardinals opening-day roster.

5 to start your day

Port Moody mayor charged with sexual assault, women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms and more

UPDATED: Police incident in North Surrey ‘contained’

Reports of possible gunfire in residential neighbourhood

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

Port Moody mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Most Read