Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

A firefighter in Squamish is facing two child pornography charges following an investigation by the RCMP’s Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.

John Taavo Martin, 43, has been charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, Mounties said in a news release Tuesday.

The charges step from a search warrant executed on June 27, 2019, after police received information from the National Centre for Mission and Exploited Children, a non-profit organization that works to find missing children and prevent child victimization.

Martin was later arrested and has since been released on a number of conditions ahead of his next court appearance set for later this month.

It’s unclear if Martin is still a firefighter for the city. Black Press Media has reached out to the Squamish Fire Department for comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Low-income young women less likely to use reliable birth control, B.C. study finds
Next story
Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Just Posted

Family of Maple Ridge police shooting victim calls for coroner’s inquest

Man killed by RCMP during mental health call

Development would bring 350 units to Pitt Meadows

Proposal at the corner of Lougheed and Harris

There’s now a place to take your old clothes

Two locations in Maple Ridge part of program

UNTRENDING: Taking a rest from tech fatigue

Give yourself permission to unplug recommends a Maple Ridge News columnist

Letter: Wake up world, scientists not wrong

Momentous change started by small groups

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

2 B.C. teachers slapped with suspensions for test leak

Students prepared using secure exams for provincial testing

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

Surrey councillor says decision to ban sleeping in RVs on streets ‘mean-spirited’

Locke calls move ‘unnecessary,’ Elford says his support was about ‘keeping the citizens of Surrey safer’

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Okanagan hosts Hollywood stars for movie shoot

The film ‘The Last Victim’ will be using the North and South Okanagan for production

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Most Read