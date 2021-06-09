Man stabbed twice in the abdomen

First responders rushed to a stabbing in Golden Ears Provincial Park Wednesday, June 9. (The News files)

A man has been stabbed in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

First responders rushed to the park just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, where there were reports of a 23-year-old man stabbed two times in the abdomen.

An air ambulance was initially requested and a landing zone was set up in the back field at Yennadon Elementary School.

READ: Golden Ears Provincial Park sees 10,000 vehicles over Easter

READ: Thousands expected at Golden Ears and Rolley Lake parks this Victoria Day long weekend

However, no helicopter was available and Maple Ridge fire crews were told to stand down.

The patient was transported, instead, by ground ambulance to hospital.

The suspect was last seen heading south along Golden Ears Parkway.

• More to come when information becomes available