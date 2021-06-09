First responders rushed to a stabbing in Golden Ears Provincial Park Wednesday, June 9. (The News files)

Stabbing in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Man stabbed twice in the abdomen

A man has been stabbed in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

First responders rushed to the park just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, where there were reports of a 23-year-old man stabbed two times in the abdomen.

An air ambulance was initially requested and a landing zone was set up in the back field at Yennadon Elementary School.

However, no helicopter was available and Maple Ridge fire crews were told to stand down.

The patient was transported, instead, by ground ambulance to hospital.

The suspect was last seen heading south along Golden Ears Parkway.

• More to come when information becomes available

