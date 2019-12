Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing in downtown Maple Ridge.

Emergency crews were called out to the 16000-block 224th Street at about 12:45 p.m., Monday.

Four police cars responded to the scene in front of the Mariner’s Watch apartment building and one ambulance has since left the scene.

• More details to follow.



