Statue of Mountie outside RCMP E division headquarters in Green Timbers, Surrey. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Staff at RCMP headquarters in Surrey chased with knife after man tries to jack cop’s car, police say

Police say no indication ’incident’ was targeted towards police

Surrey Mounties say a man tried to jack an off-duty cop’s car in the parking lot of Jim Pattison Centre early Wednesday afternoon, ran through Green Timbers forest, threw a rock through an automobile window in the parking lot of the RCMP’s E Division Headquarters and then ran into the lobby where he “allegedly” chased two civilian employees with a knife.

This was shortly after 1 p.m., Aug. 2.

“On-duty police officers and security measures were immediately engaged and the man was taken into custody,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn stated in an email to the Now-Leader. “During the incident, the glass of one of the security doors was broken. Some of the responding officers received minor injuries.”

Munn said there’s no indication the “incident” was targeted towards police, “but any possible motive will form part of the ongoing investigation.

“This was a scary incident for the civilian staff, officers, and all those who witnessed it. The immediate and decisive actions of the officers and staff helped ensure a quick resolution to this incident.”

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, senior media relations officer for the BC RCMP, declined to comment. “The police of jurisdiction is Surrey (RCMP) so you’re best to call them,” he said Thursday morning. “I know there was an event here but they’re the ones who have conduct of the investigation so they’re the ones to speak to it.”


