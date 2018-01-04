Staff changes at Maple Ridge city hall

Director of recreation retiring

The City of Maple Ridge is trying to fill two key staffing positions in the next few weeks. Director of recreation Wendy McCormick is leaving her position at the end of January for retirement. A search is currently on to fill that position.

As well, manager of legislative services, Laurie Darcus left the city at the start of the year. A search is also on to fill that position.

Another departure in the fall of 2017 saw the resignation of chief administrative officer Ted Swabey. He served as Maple Ridge CAO for two years, after moving over from the city of Nanaimo, but then returned to Vancouver Island as city manager for North Cowichan.

Finance general manager Paul Gill then was named chief administrator for Maple Ridge for a two-year period.

Previous story
Atlantic Canada braces for powerful winter storm
Next story
Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Just Posted

Daughter’s Christmas present recovered from stolen car in Maple Ridge

Electric cello was addressed to a recipient in Mission.

Maple Ridge’s mountain road remains closed

Some want the Golden Ears Provincial Park to stay open year round

Ridge RCMP arrest two, recover stolen truck

Both suspects located in vehicle near St. Anne Avenue in downtown Maple Ridge.

Staff changes at Maple Ridge city hall

Director of recreation retiring

Today’s the day for random acts of kindness for late Maple Ridge man

Today would have been his 20th birthday.

VIDEO: Win Your Wish contest winners announced

More than 26,000 receipts were entered into the contest to win one of five prize packages

VIDEO: Midnight fire guts Coquitlam home

RCMP say the fire does not look suspicious

Royal Columbian Hospital’s new heliport now running

Helipad part of $1.36 billion redevelopment project to increase capacity at B.C.’s oldest hospital

UPDATE: One person dead after highway crash in Mission

An accident between a car and a semi-truck proved fatal Wednesday night

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

5 to start your day

A Coquitlam car crash, possible shooting in Cloverdale and more

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

Most Read