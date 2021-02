A staff member at the Shipley’s No Frills in Maple Ridge has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google photo)

A staff member at a Maple Ridge No Frills has tested positive for coronavirus, the parent company reports.

On Tuesday Loblaw said an employee at Shipley’s No Frills at 22427 Dewdney Trunk Rd. tested positive for COVID-19.

The last day the individual worked at the location was on Feb. 8, the company said.

The site has not been listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure.

