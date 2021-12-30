BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings leaving Swartz Bay for Tsawwassen and two sailings leaving Tsawwassen for Swartz Bay Thursday. (Black Press Media File).

BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings leaving Swartz Bay for Tsawwassen and two sailings leaving Tsawwassen for Swartz Bay Thursday. (Black Press Media File).

Staffing shortage causes 4 ferry cancellations between mainland, Greater Victoria

Those with reservations get a refund, revert to standby status

Staffing issues forced BC Ferries to cancel a quartet of sailings on its busiest road connecting Greater Victoria with the Lower Mainland.

BC Ferries cancelled the noon sailing departing Tsawwassen, the 2 p.m. departing Swartz Bay, the 4 p.m. departing Tsawwassen, and the 6 p.m. departing Swartz Bay.

RELATED: BC Ferries cancels round trips due to freezing temperatures

“Your safety is important to us, and we require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” reads a BC Ferries notice. “We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation.”

BC Ferries said it would cancel the bookings of customers with prior bookings and refund reservation fees with travel reverting to standby basis.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

bc ferryBCFerriesSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
New Year’s fireworks not allowed warns Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows fire departments
Next story
Class-action lawsuit filed to recoup losses from catastrophic flooding in Abbotsford

Just Posted

While parts of the city had between eight to 10 cm snow accumulation, some residents in Maple Ridge woke up to 20 cm snow, said the city. (Priyanka Ketkar/The NEWS)
Overnight snowfall buries Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The winter camp will run from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Back-to-school delay prompts the City of Pitt Meadows to offer winter camp

The COVID-19 testing site along Laity Street in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Surge in demand for COVID testing in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge resident Donna Gill takes pictures of ice along the Fraser River on Tuesday, Dec. 28. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
New record low temperatures hit Pitt Meadows