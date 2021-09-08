Stage set for environmental debate in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

The virtual, all-candidate debate on environment for the Pitt Meadows – Maple Ridge riding will take place today evening.

The debate, which is part of the project 100 Debates on the Environment, will be held online from 7 to 9 p.m.

Debates under this project will be taking place all across the country on Sept. 8 and 9, bringing the topic of the environment to the forefront of the election.

According to the event page, NDP candidate Phil Klapwyk, Liberal candidate Ahmed Yousef, Conservative incumbent Marc Dalton, and Independent Steve Ranta all plan to attend the debate, which will be moderated by Christian Cowley, executive director of the CEED Centre Society for the past 17 years and Maple Ridge Climate Hub member.

Dalton did not attend the last debate on the environment during the 2019 federal election campaign.

People’s Party of Canada candidate Juliuss Hoffmann has declined the debate invitation this year.

READ MORE: Not all federal candidates to participate at upcoming environmental debate

The first year of the 100 Debates project in 2019, saw 104 debates where election candidates brought forth their ideas regarding climate change and possible environment policies. About 16,500 voters took part in the event and 411 federal candidates.

People will be able to register for the debate by visiting the event registration page: https://bit.ly/3tpeVal.

ALSO READ: Tonight’s French debate, Thursday’s English debate pivotal for federal leaders