Start of Maple Ridge B-Line bus service may be delayed

TransLink says new service could start next year, some time

The B-Line bus might be arriving late. (THE NEWS/files)

The B-Line bus could be running late, by a few months.

The fast and frequent bus was originally slated to start running along Lougheed Highway, connecting downtown Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to Coquitlam Central SkyTrain station, by this September.

That date, however, was pushed back. TransLink said Wednesday that all three new B-Line services are now scheduled to start in November, or later.

“It’s possible one or more may launch in early January 2020 or other dates in early 2020, if necessary.”

The uncertainty is due to estimated timelines and a tight construction market, TransLink said.

“After many years of being unable to expand the transit system, we are now in the midst of the region’s biggest expansion in its history. We are doing our best to roll out new services as quickly as possible to meet demand.”

Other new B-Line routes that were supposed to start this fall were along 41st Avenue in Vancouver and Marine Drive in North and West Vancouver.

The service in Maple Ridge will offer 10-minute or better frequency service along Lougheed Highway for rush-hour commuters and service on new, articulated buses every 15 minutes during off-peak hours. The service will run 18 hours a day.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Funding for B.C. rape crisis centre cut over transgender policy
Next story
B.C. girl and her toy monkey make videos to fight negativity on Facebook

Just Posted

Start of Maple Ridge B-Line bus service may be delayed

TransLink says new service could start next year, some time

LETTER: ‘No discussion on protecting Thornhill aquifer’

‘Water is a priceless commodity.’

Council balks at new groundwater maps in Maple Ridge’s long-term plan

Wants staff to later vote on removing them, and refer issue to province

Maple Ridge businesses, residents looking for relief from tent city

Both have been challenged by being near homeless camp.

UPDATE: Province putting temporary modular housing on Burnett Street

Expected to take five months, will work with city on solution to homeless camp.

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

5 to start your day

Chilliwack mayor sits down with health minister, phone scam tricks seniors out of $3.1 million and more

Okanagan man, Yorkshire terrier chased by coyote

Animal sightings have been reported around West Kelowna and the Central Okanagan

Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough for a conviction, judge says

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Pot industry welcomes decreased edibles tax, but unhappy medical tax remains

Taxes can increase the cost of medical cannabis by as much as 25 per ceny

‘It has to send a message:’ Broncos families await sentencing for truck driver

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving and apologized in court

MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

Multiple MPs have resigned from Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet

Canucks hang on for 7-4 win over Senators

Horvat nets 2 for Vancouver

Most Read