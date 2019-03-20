Start of Maple Ridge B-Line bus service may be delayed

The B-Line bus might be arriving late. (THE NEWS/files)

TransLink says new service could start next year, some time

The B-Line bus could be running late, by a few months.

The fast and frequent bus was originally slated to start running along Lougheed Highway, connecting downtown Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to Coquitlam Central SkyTrain station, by this September.

That date, however, was pushed back. TransLink said Wednesday that all three new B-Line services are now scheduled to start in November, or later.

“It’s possible one or more may launch in early January 2020 or other dates in early 2020, if necessary.”

The uncertainty is due to estimated timelines and a tight construction market, TransLink said.

“After many years of being unable to expand the transit system, we are now in the midst of the region’s biggest expansion in its history. We are doing our best to roll out new services as quickly as possible to meet demand.”

Other new B-Line routes that were supposed to start this fall were along 41st Avenue in Vancouver and Marine Drive in North and West Vancouver.

The service in Maple Ridge will offer 10-minute or better frequency service along Lougheed Highway for rush-hour commuters and service on new, articulated buses every 15 minutes during off-peak hours. The service will run 18 hours a day.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter