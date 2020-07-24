Thousands of people have been flocking to Golden Ears park. (Roxanne Hooper-BLACK PRESS)

Starting July 27, visitors must have a day pass for Golden Ears Provincial Park

Those who don’t have a pass will be denied entry

Patrons must have a day pass to enter Golden Ears Provincial Park beginning Monday, July 27, and anyone who doesn’t will be turned away at the gate.

Park users will now be able to go to the Discover Camping website starting at 6 a.m. each day to download a vehicle pass for either entering the park between 7 a.m and 3 p.m. or entering the park between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m., said Stu Burgess operations manager for Golden Ears Provincial Park.

“The 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. day pass, that’s an entry time. That’s not an exit time. So, people do not have to leave by 3 p.m.,” explained Burgess.

READ MORE: Record numbers flock to Golden Ears Provincial Park

Three different passes will be available, he said. A pass for the hiking trails at the north end, the Gold Creek and West Canyon parking lot. There will be a pass for the day use area and the main beach. A pass will also be available for the boat launch.

A set number of passes will be available each day, depending on the category, continued Burgess.

“We are still working on finalizing those numbers,” he said, but they will be based on the parking capacity for each area.

Registered campers, Burgess added, will just need a copy of their reservation to show to the staff and people with back-country permits will need a copy of their permit.

READ MORE: New reservation system for Golden Ears Provincial Park amid controversy

“Hopefully this is going to help with the number of vehicles coming up here,” said Burgess of the pilot project launched by the provincial government to manage overcrowding in Golden Ears and five other parks across B.C.

“People in B.C. love the outdoors, but some of our most popular parks are experiencing a high number of visitors, resulting in crowded facilities, packed parking lots and safety issues, such as parking along the highway,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“This pilot program acknowledges that frequent park users have an important role to play in protecting these important natural spaces and the species that depend upon them,’ he said.

Park operator staff will be checking passes upon arrival.

Passes can either be downloaded onto a mobile device or printed to show at the park.

Further details can be found at bcparks.ca.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border
Next story
Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the black market?

Just Posted

Starting July 27, visitors must have a day pass for Golden Ears Provincial Park

Those who don’t have a pass will be denied entry

WEATHER: Chance of showers in the offing

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows gardens may get a little sprinkling overnight and into Friday morning

Visitors to Whonnock Lake on Sunday forced to use dirty toilets

Only two portable toilets available for visitors to the Maple Ridge beach

Maple Ridge firefighters support 27th Burn Camp Kick Off

More than $200,000 has been raised to support kids camp

$1 million upgrade for paddling club going ahead

Club’s new dock and boathouse faces council’s final approval

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Nelson residents leave a light on to honour dead Abbotsford officer

Candles were left in windows to remember Const. Allan Young

Man dies during BASE jump from Hope Mountain

Authorities are not releasing the man’s name, an experienced BASE jumper who passed away July 15

Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the black market?

A recent poll suggests 51 per cent of British Columbians are buying all product legally

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

Most Read