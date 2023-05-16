Officials at the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine’s operations centre monitor the high water situation on the Skeena River. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)

State of Local Emergency declared for parts of Kitimat-Stikine due to flooding

Areas of the City of Terrace now under evacuation alert

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine has declared a State of Local Emergency in Old Remo, New Remo, Usk, and northern Kitselas, as flood waters rise in and around the region amid a record-breaking heat wave.

On Tuesday (May 16), Thornhill Fire Chief Rick Boehm said the regional district has issued evacuation orders for Old Remo and New Remo.

An evacuation alert is now in place for the following areas in Terrace proper: Ferry Island Campground, Skeena Street (south of Haugland Ave.), Haugland Avenue (west of Braun St. – south side only), Braun Street (south of Haugland Ave. – west side only), Medeek Avenue (west of Craig St. – south side only), Craig Street, Mills Avenue, Apple Street and Graham Avenue (west of Kenney St.).

Sandbags are currently available at the Thornhill Fire Department and residents are being asked pick up as needed between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, all trails, playgrounds and campsites at Ferry Island are now closed to the public due to high water.

More to come.

