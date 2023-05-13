Ridge Meadows RCMP retrieved this golden statue stolen from a seniors residence in Maple Ridge. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Statue stolen from Maple Ridge seniors residence found by police

Golden statue had sentimental value to break and enter victim

A gold statue will be returned to its rightful owner after police answered the call of a break and enter at a seniors residence in Maple Ridge.

The item, of sentimental value to the senior, was stolen from a seniors residence in the 12200 block of 224 Street on Saturday, May 6, along with a number of other items.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were only notified about the break and enter on Monday, May 8, and the following day were provided with video surveillance images of the suspect provided by the retirement home staff.

The RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit, (SEU), recognized the individual in the images and conducted checks throughout the city and sharing pictures of the suspect with a community partner at a local community resource centre.

Then on Wednesday, May 10, that community partner contacted RCMP telling them that the suspect was seen near “a local leisure centre” where the SEU was able to arrest the suspect.

Once they confirmed they had the same person on the video surveillance images, they were able to find out the location of the stolen statue.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP is always happy to have the opportunity to return a special item to a person in the community. We encourage the public to immediately report incidents to police as it gives us the best chance at recovering stolen property,” said Sgt. Chris Kelly.

Charges are pending against the suspect and no further details are available at this time, said Cpl. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

