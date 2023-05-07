Steak and pool on the wishlist for Maple Ridge lottery winner

Peter Anglin scanned his lottery ticket multiple times, not believing he’d actually won. He walked away with $166,000 in a recent 6/49 draw. (BCLC/Special to The News)

A steak dinner with his family and his own pool are in the cards for a Maple Ridge man who has a few more coins clinking around in his pocket after winning the lottery last month.

It’s not a huge windfall, by lottery standards, but Peter Anglin was still overjoyed to win $166,437.50 in the Lotto 6/49 in early April.

Anglin purchased and checked his ticket on the April 8 draw at the ValleyFair Mall on Lougheed Highway, and ge was shocked to learn of his unexpected prize.

“I scanned the ticket and kept scanning it,” he recalled. “I sent a photo to my wife and sent a text to my kids saying, ‘Having steaks tonight’.”

Similarily, his wife and kids were shocked once he shared the news with them.

“My wife said, ‘Is this real?!’ My kids asked me, ‘Are you kidding?”

Aside from a steak dinner with family, Anglin looks forward to putting the majority of his prize towards his family’s home that he is in the process of building.

“For the last 25 years I’ve built pools for other people and have always wanted one of my own… I’m closer to that goal now,” he said.

