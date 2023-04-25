Ken Stewart, president of the Alouette River Management Society. (The News files)

Stewart returns as ARMS president, two more former Maple Ridge councillors are directors

Designs in the works for salmon passage into Alouette Lake

Ken Stewart will be back as president of the Alouette River Management Society for another year, and two former Maple Ridge city councillors have joined the conservation group.

Former municipal politicians Craig Speirs and Gordy Robson – the latter who served a term as mayor – are now on the board of directors. A third new ARMS director is Matt Kennedy, who is a biologist.

Cheryl Ashlie, another former city councillor, is serving as vice-president, and former vice-president John Dale is stepping away. Doug Stranger, a retired accountant, returns as treasurer.

Stewart is a former MLA and city councillor, who wants to continue to oversee ARMS lobby to build salmon passage into Alouette Lake. He was first chosen to serve as president in 2020, and fish passage was a contentious issue well before then.

But there is headway on the issue. Stewart explained there are about about three different designs in the works, including a traditional fish ladder that would allow spawning salmon to get over the Alouette Dam, and restore historic salmon runs. The estimated costs for fish passage can vary widely, and run into the tens of millions of dollars, said Stewart.

The Alouette River Salmon Restoration Committee will agree on the best design, including cost estimates, as soon as this fall. It will then be presented to BC Hydro, who are responsible for the dam and infrastructure.

Although fish passage is always at the forefront, the group has many other initiatives. ARMS is also awaiting the results of a study that will show the ideal river flow levels for healthy salmon populations.

And the coming year will bring the salmon group’s 30th anniversary celebrations, in addition to camps, courses and educational programs the group offers the public.

