Still grant funds left to improve downtown Maple Ridge businesses

Before and after photos of a business that accessed the Downtown Maple Ridge BIA’s Facade Improvement Program. (DMRBIA/Special to The News)

There are still funds available for businesses in downtown Maple Ridge to spruce up their storefronts.

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association (DMRBIA) has a lot of funds available in its LOCTED program, which is an acronym for Lock Out Crime Through Environmental Design.

It is an approach to crime prevention that uses urban and architectural design and the management of built and natural environments. When properly applied, these principles can deter crime and help make people feel safe. Business owners can have a one time grant of up to $2,000, to cover 50 per cent of the actual costs.

The Facade Improvement Program can cover painting, signage, awnings, and lighting. The program can provide grants covering up to 50 per cent of the costs, to a maximum of $10,000.

The Facade Improvement Program can only be accessed once every 10 years, so the BIA promotes fulsome changes to beautify a storefront.

“When people do it, we encourage them to take full advantage,” said Flori Chaykowski, executive director of the DMRBIA.

She said it is possible for a business to access both programs for improvement.

The businesses must be in the BIA catchment, it must be a new project – not one that is already started or completed – and the work must be completed by the end of the year, Dec. 31.

For more information about these programs, see downtownmapleridge.ca