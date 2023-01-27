Still no answers in year-old murder of Maple Ridge realtor

Mother of three Ramina Shah was stabbed to death in Coquitlam on Jan. 27, 2022

Friday, Jan. 27, is the one-year anniversary of the murder of a Maple Ridge realtor.

Ramina Shah, 32, was stabbed multiple times, at 4:30 p.m., in a Coquitlam parkade in the 1100-block of Austin Avenue. She was found and taken to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to her wounds.

Her mother, Gilda Shirazi, has expressed her pain in not knowing who killed her daughter, or why, to the media. She has asked that anyone with information come forward.

Police said at the time her killing appeared to be isolated, and not random.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said there is no update on the case available at this time.

“IHIT remains dedicated to the investigation into the murder of Ramina Shah. As this is an active and ongoing investigation, I cannot provide any file update at this time,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

“Our investigators continue to work hard to bring justice for Ramina’s family, and to ensure that those who are responsible for this tragedy are held accountable.”

A posting on social media shows the victim may have known she was in danger. In the weeks before she was killed, Shah posted on one of her Instagram accounts:

“Be careful when it comes to revenge. Negative energy is a powerful force and the more you put out in the world, the more comes back on you. If you felt like you were done wrong the best thing you can do is just take that energy and focus it on improving yourself, ” read the post.

“Because in the end, you only hurt yourself trying to hurt other people. And what a waste of energy. You could have put that towards something positive in your life. I never wish ill on anyone. Even those trying to hurt me.”

She and her ex-husband Bobby Shah, also known as Bahman Djebelibak, had a civil forfeiture case brought against them by police in 2018, but it was dismissed in 2021 because a judge found their search overreached, and breached their Charter rights.

Police obtained a warrant to collect evidence from their house in Maple Ridge and a business they owned in Port Coquitlam, but Djebelibak’s lawyer argued they had no basis for the seizure of most of the contents of the house and business.

READ ALSO: Judge rules police infringed on rights of murdered Maple Ridge real estate agent and her ex

A gofundme set up in the wake of Shah’s murder raised almost $30,000 for a memorial fund and to support her three children, who were aged two, four and five when they lost their mother.

”Anyone who met her instantly fell in love,” said the online page. “She was full of life, had a smile that lit up any room, and a laugh that took away all of your problems. She always stuck up for what was right, and never backed down from any fight. She was a leading example as a parent and it showed as her kids love her more than anything in the world.

READ ALSO: Fundraiser for children of murdered Maple Ridge real estate agent

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.