Still no manager for popular Pitt Meadows recreation site

Province says a possible lease agreement is in the works for Grant Narrows

Signs recently went up in July last year, about the removal of two westerly docks at the Grant Narrows recreation site. (Special to The News)

It seems Grant Narrows is still no closer to having a full-time manager of the picturesque site that abuts Pitt Lake.

The B.C. Ministry of Forests said there is a possible lease agreement in the works, for the area, however, there is “currently no manager of the land.”

The ministry was also quick to note that Grant Narrows is not a park.

“The area in question is vacant crown land and not identified as a park by the Province,” said ministry spokesperson Nigel McInnis.

No management has been found to take care of the site since the previous operators, Katzie Development Limited Partnership, left on May 8, 2020, citing liability issues with the docks in the park that they described at “unstable” and “in a state of disrepair.”

Katzie First Nation took control of site operations in 2011.

Previously the ministry, formerly called the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, reported hey were hopeful the province would reach an agreement for the short and long-term management of the site within the next three to five weeks – but that was in April, 2021.

In July, 2021, the province put up signs advising boaters that the docks were closed due to safety concerns and to remove all moored boats. By September, one of the docks in disrepair had been removed from the site, with future plans to remove a “middle” dock as well.

The ministry now says they are now working with the Katzie First Nation – who have developed preliminary plans to replace and upgrade the dock facilities at the site – to seek and secure funds to implement their plans.

News that there is still no manager at the site saddened park user Cam Redenbach.

“It’s just ridiculous that nothing has been done,” he said.

The most irritating for Redenbach is that there are still no bathroom facilities available at the site. Although, McInnis noted on behalf of the ministry, should a lease agreement be finalized, a bathroom facility may be reintroduced.

“It just boggles my mind a park with this many people in attendance has no facilities. Bottom line someone should be paying to have portable washrooms on site till the dispute is resolved,” he said.

Currently the parking lot and boat launch area is open to the public during daylight hours.

Although the ministry has not been keeping track of users of the area, they are aware of the popularity of the site as a recreational area offering access to Wigeon Creek, Pitt Lake and the Pitt Addington Wildlife Management Area.

So, as the weather gets warmer, they want to remind guests that the facilities that remain near the dock at the site are not in a safe condition and are not to be used by the public, and to read and follow the directions provided by the signage in the area.

“We recognize the popularity of the site and hope to have the lease agreement finalized soon,” added the ministry.

