Still no response to petition to rename Langley skateboard park after teen who died of drug overdose

The organizer of a petition to have a Langley park renamed to remember teenage drug overdose victim Carson Crimeni is beginning to wonder if there is any interest in the idea at Township city hall.

“There’s zero reply,” Geoff McNeill told Black Press Media on Saturday.

“Nothing.”

McNeill said he has submitted the petition by email, twice, to the Township, with no response.

“Is that not a formal request?” McNeill wondered.

“I originally thought that this would be something that would be addressed in council.”

He is starting to worry the petition will be ignored.

McNeill said he’s only had one phone call from the Township since he made contact, and it wasn’t about the petition.

It was to ask him if he had placed Jack-O-Lanterns at the skate park as part a memorial for Carson, who was 14 when he died of an apparent overdose in the park, not far from his home, on Aug. 7.

“I wish I had,” McNeill commented at the time.

So far, the the change.org online petition “Rename WG Skateboard Park – Carson Crimeni Memorial Skate Park.” to have the skateboard bowl renamed the “Carson Crimeni Memorial Skateboard Park” has raised 4,000 signatures, at least 1,000 of them local Langley residents, McNeill estimates.

McNeill, who has just returned from a trip to Russia with his wife to undergo treatment for their MS, said he plans to keep pressing the Township.

“I feel I owe it to Carson’s family,” McNeill commented.

“I’m not a lawyer I’m not a politician, I’m just someone who want to so something for the community.

In his submission to the Township, McNeill said the purpose of renaming the park was to “remember Carson Crimeni, the tragedy of his death and the horrendous treatment he received by those he thought were his friends”,” to “remind today’s and tomorrow’s youth of what happened to poor Carson in the hopes that such a future tragedy can be avoided,” and “acknowledge and show respect for the communal grief and it’s spontaneous manifestation of a public memorial for Carson Crimeni at the Skateboard Park that lasted for weeks after his tragic death. “

McNeill’s proposal would include a “list of remembrance” with the names of others that have lost their lives to drug overdoses in the same area.

He also suggested signage that would include the BC Good Samaritan Law that says anyone who provides “emergency medical services or aid to an ill, injured or unconscious person … is not liable for damages for injury to or death of that person …”

Carson was found in severe medical distress in Walnut Grove Community Park on Wednesday night (Aug. 7) by police who tried to revive him while waiting for paramedics to arrive. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the family, a report on the police investigation has been handed to Crown Counsel, who will decide whether to lay charges.



