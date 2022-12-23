Rona staff at the Hope store pose with a recovered snow blower that was being sold on Facebook Marketplace. (Heather Krentz)

Stolen $1,300 snow blower recovered in Hope after thieves post it on Facebook Marketplace

Hope RCMP arrested a couple on Dec. 21 in a motel and return hot commodity back to Rona

A couple found out you can’t go far with a $1,300 snow blower, after Hope RCMP arrested them on Wednesday (Dec. 21) for stealing the item from Rona.

The thieves were caught when they posted the item on Facebook Marketplace in hopes of turning it into cash. A Rona employee saw the post and contacted police, who tracked the suspects down in a local motel.

Aside from the snow blower theft, the man was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for; flight from police, assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and theft of a motor vehicle. He is also wanted on several outstanding warrants out of Ontario.

The snow blower was returned to the store.

“The cooperation and diligence from the store employees and the report from a local contractor brought this investigation to a successful conclusion,” said Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin in a media release. “Policing is a community effort and we rely upon the public to report things that they consider ‘out of the ordinary’.”

The snow blower was reported stolen on Dec. 14, when police received a report from the Rona that a man, wearing a face covering, took it and fled in a white Ford pickup. Later, on Dec. 15, a local contractor informed police that the pickup was parked just out of town. Police located the vehicle where it was discovered that it was also stolen.

READ MORE: Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HopeRCMPtheft

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ferries, buses cancelled as ice falls over south coast of B.C.
Next story
Winter weather closes Port Mann, Alex Fraser Bridges to traffic

Just Posted

The Port Mann Bridge on Nov 4, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. (Photo: DriveBC.ca)
Winter weather closes Port Mann, Alex Fraser Bridges to traffic

Another dump of snow, followed by freezing rain made clearing cars – as well as roads and walkways – on Friday morning (Dec. 23) difficult. DriveBC advises don’t travel unless essential. (The News)
WEATHER: Residents asked to clear drains ahead of expected heavy rains

Grade 3 student Orlando Bautista, gives a thumbs up while singing the song Shovellin’. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
It’s On With The Snow for students at Maple Ridge school

Megan Mercier collected more than a carload of toys, food, and gifts with her Christmas display at 19640 Alouette Blvd. in Pitt Meadows. (Megan Mercier/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows home doubles down on Christmas display

Pop-up banner image