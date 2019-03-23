Stolen Bentley spotted going wrong way down highway found in Summerland

The car has been recorded going the wrong way on the Coquihalla, found two days later

The stolen Bentley that had gone viral this week after speeding down the wrong direction of highway on the Coquihalla, has been found in Summerland.

Stolen Bentley nearly causes crash going wrong way on Coquihalla

The Facebook post from the car’s owner, Raymond Campbell, said that he was thankful there were no reported injuries from the car speeding down the wrong highway lane, and that the investigations is still ongoing.

The car was reported stolen on March 21, and after dozens of shares of Campbell’s pleas on social media, the viral video of the stolen car on the Coquihalla, and witness statements from people seeing it in Vernon, the car was reported found early Saturday.

