Several martial arts items were stolen from a Chilliwack collector in November. (Submitted)

Several martial arts items were stolen from a Chilliwack collector in November. (Submitted)

Stolen martial arts swords could be a danger to public, says Chilliwack collector

Swords included two katanas, and others used by Japanese samurais in traditional fights

Four martial arts swords are among a list of things recently stolen from a Chilliwack man.

Jerryd Tovell alerted the public on Facebook this week that the dangerous weapons are out there in the community, and appealed for them to be returned.

The items stolen are a blue katana, a katana with a red handle, a straight bladed black wakizashi with a handmade cedar sheath, and a naginata with a handmade handle. He says a Numark Mixtrack Pro 3 was also stolen, along with an old Numark Mixtrack covered in stickers. Those items are used for mixing music, usually by DJs.

Several martial arts items were stolen from a Chilliwack collector in November. (Submitted)

Several martial arts items were stolen from a Chilliwack collector in November. (Submitted)

While the naginata and katana with the red handle are both ornamental, the blue katana and the wakizashi are both real – and dangerous. Katanas are long, single-edged swords, while wakizashi are shorter swords. Both are typically used by samurai and together are referred to as daishō.

Tovell said the theft happened during a move-out stage over the course of a week, and that the house was broken into a number of times.

Several martial arts items were stolen from a Chilliwack collector in November. (Submitted)

Several martial arts items were stolen from a Chilliwack collector in November. (Submitted)

He has called the police to report the breaks-ins and thefts but hasn’t heard anything back yet.

While Tovell says he once studied Kendo – a Japanese martial art form that incorporates swords – he is now just a sword collector.

Cpl. Mike Rail of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment confirmed the swords were stolen in early November. He said anyone with information should call Chilliwack RCMP at the non-emergency line, 604-792-4611.

READ MORE: Chilliwack RCMP hand out more than 500 tickets in aggressive driving crackdown

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

Just Posted

Clockwise from top left: Judy O’Dine, Ginny Jaques, Edna Hayward, Alayne Adams, and Linnea Groom display a few of the Christmas gift bags they prepared for women at Alouette Correctional Centre for Women. (M2/W2 Association - Special to The News)
Christian org provides gift bags to female prisoners in Maple Ridge

M2/W2 Association – Restorative Christian Ministries delivered 75 bags to Alouette Correctional

Scott Jones and Michelle Jones-Ruppel present a cheque for $2,000 to Tina Kirkpatrick, centre, director of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society on behalf of West Coast Auto Group. (West Coast Auto Group/Special to The News)
People still asking for help this Christmas in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Less than a week before Christmas, the Christmas Hamper Society can only help those in dire need

Numerous reports of a large fire under the Golden Ears Way viaduct were received on Thursday night. (Curtis Kreklau - South Fraser News Service)
Pitt Meadows firefighters battle out-of-control blaze at homeless camp

Nobody hurt at large fire under Golden Ears Way viaduct Thursday night

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Council too quick to dismiss Yennadon resident concerns

Maple Ridge mayor and councillors asked to revisit redevelopment plans for eco-sensitive area

Maple Ridge Secondary School will be presenting a virtual choir concert on Friday evening. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Secondary presents virtual choir performance for holidays

The concert – featuring the school’s best vocal talents – will premier on YouTube Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The Vasquez family (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Make-A-Wish helps Carlee, 8, and family break out of routine with Disney

Critically ill kids put on a Brave Face every day. Now you can, too, in support of Make-A-Wish

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Supreme Courthouse in New Westminster. (Black Press file photo)
Abbotsford youth worker acquitted of sexual exploitation of student

Woman was accused of having sexual relationship with teenage girl in late 1990s

Long lines have prompted Christmas at Williams Park organizers to make reservation option online. (Mariana Aramburu/Special to The Star)
Drive-thru Christmas light display at Williams Park completely sold out

Organizers ask people not to come if they don’t already have a reservation this weekend

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Stabber tells appeal court his victim could have defended himself

Jason Kenneth Andrew McGee, 28, unsuccessfully argued his three-year sentence for aggravated assault is too long

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Most Read