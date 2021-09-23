Stop by a neighbourhood clinic for a COVID shot in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows

Both, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have been hosting pop-up clinics since the mass vaccination clinic closed. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

After the mass vaccine clinics wrapped up in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, the two cities have been getting a few pop-up clinics. The cities will soon be getting a few more pop-up clinics.

On Sept. 23, Maple Ridge will be getting a pop-up clinic at the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction at 22522 Lougheed Highway, between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be a neighbourhood clinic with walk-in for first and second doses, until supplies last.

Pitt Meadows will get a vaccine clinic through the Mobile Vaccine Bus at the Meadowtown Centre, on Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will also be a walk-in clinic for both, first and second doses, and no appointment will be required.

On Aug. 14, the mass vaccination clinic at Haney Place Mall was shut down after Fraser Health decided to move towards more mobile and pop-up clinic options to serve the remaining people not vaccinated against the virus. Since then, the city has had a few pop-up clinics including through the mobile bus and at the Haney Farmers Market.

As of Sept. 21, 85 per cent of those 12 and older have had their first doses in the Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows region, and 82 per cent had second doses.

90 per cent of those 50 and older, have had their first doses in the cities and 86 per cent of those have had their second doses.

