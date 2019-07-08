Abbotsford councillor Kelly Chahal

Stop using the term ‘monster house,’ Abbotsford councillor urges

Term carries negative connotations, but used mostly for big houses with South Asian occupants

An Abbotsford councillor is urging the public to stop calling very large houses “monster” homes.

Coun. Kelly Chahal says the term, which is often used in relation to large houses built for multiple generations of the same family, has become “racialized” and associated specifically with big homes occupied by South Asian families.

Chahal spoke about the word at a recent council meeting, after a long public hearing about rules to govern the sizes of new homes built in Central Abbotsford.

RELATED: Abbotsford puts squeeze on new homes in established neighbourhoods

She elaborated on her thoughts in a brief interview later in the week.

“I think most people don’t mean to at all use the term in a negative way,” she said, noting that it can be used as a synonym for “gigantic.”

But the word “monster” can still rankle.

“I particularly don’t appreciate that term and I hope people could be respectful and understand that these homes are built to house families,” she had said at the meeting.

Before Chahal spoke, two people had alluded to the need to separate feelings about large homes that may be unpopular with neighbours with their occupants.

One elderly woman told council she disliked a “monster house” built behind her home, but said the people who moved in “are fantastic.”

A few minutes later, Raj Dhaliwal, a local realtor, thanked people for acknowledging “there are no monster people in monster homes.”

Chahal’s call was echoed by Coun. Bruce Banman, who suggested people “find another way ” of describing such houses.

Chahal had a simple answer later in the week for what a very large house should be called: a very large house.

@ty_olsen
tolsen@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison
Next story
Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

Just Posted

Winners of Ridge Meadows Got Talent wow on Canada Day

Winners in three categories: youth; adult and seniors

Looking Back: The Women’s Institute and the Well Baby Clinics in Maple Ridge

Precursor to modern day public health units

Untrending: Nothing better than heft of holding a book

However, convenience of e-books of real benefit.

Business group launches two new shop local campaigns

More reasons to shop in Maple Ridge says BIA

Citizen’s Ink: Archaic twice-yearly time changes under review

Liberal MLA Linda Larson has tabled a private members bill in the B.C. legislature

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Vancouver Island RCMP find intoxicated woman walking horse

Handler deemed to be intoxicated

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Nanaimo dragonboat race delayed so killer whales can pass by

Visit from orcas was a ‘very exciting first’ for Save-On-Foods Nanaimo Dragonboat Festival

Alleged Fraser Valley corn thief caught reselling ears on local Facebook page

Owner of Sparkes Corn Barn said a man backed up his truck to the field and loaded up

Stop using the term ‘monster house,’ Abbotsford councillor urges

Term carries negative connotations, but used mostly for big houses with South Asian occupants

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

B.C. ride hailing licence fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Most Read