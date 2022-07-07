StoryWalks combine reading and exercise in Maple Ridge

Librarian Liz Morris is excited to see Story Walks in Maple Ridge parks. (Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Public Library is making it easy and fun for families to read a book while going for a stroll through the park.

Temporary installations of different children’s books will rotate through three city parks – Firefighters Park, Brickwood Park and Hammond Park, during July, August and September.

The library bills it as a great way to incorporate family literacy and exercise. The self-guided StoryWalks feature a series of staked signs, with text and images from the selected book, installed along an outdoor path. As readers stroll down the trail, they’re directed with physical literacy prompts to the next page in the story.

“The goal of the these StoryWalks is to bring the library outside by providing engaging family literacy activities throughout the summer, while also helping to drive foot traffic to our local parks,” said Heather Scoular, director of customer experience at FVRL. “We’ve had great success with these walks at other locations and are thrilled for Maple Ridge families to experience the fun of reading outdoors.”

The featured books include When We are Kind by Monique Gray Smith, Little Narwhal, Not Alone by Tiffany Stone, and Find Fergus by Mike Boldt.

“We are pleased to partner with Maple Ridge Library and Envision Financial on this project. Not only does it provide an opportunity for families to read and recreate together, it also aligns with our goal of creating ‘placemaking opportunities’ that contribute to the health, happiness and well-being of our residents” said Danielle Pope, director of recreation and community engagement with the City of Maple Ridge.

Connecting the library to local neighborhoods, the StoryWalks were made possible with a $25,000 donation from Envision Financial.

“This is such a meaningful and unique project to the community, and we’re thrilled to have played a role in bringing StoryWalk to fruition in Maple Ridge,” said David Lanphear, president of Envision Financial.

To learn more, visit www.kellogghubbard.org/storywalk and www.mapleridge.ca/2654