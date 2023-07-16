The Urban Safari Rescue Society will be in Spirit Square on July 20 as part of the Pitt Meadows Public Library summer events program. (Urban Safari Rescue Society/Special to The News)

The Urban Safari Rescue Society will be in Spirit Square on July 20 as part of the Pitt Meadows Public Library summer events program. (Urban Safari Rescue Society/Special to The News)

Strange and exotic animal show comes to Pitt Meadows

Urban Safari Rescue Society will be at Spirit Square on July 20

A lineup of weird and wonderful animals will be on display at Spirit Square on July 20 as the Pitt Meadows Public Library hosts the Urban Safari Rescue Society.

This animal rescue organization based in Cloverdale has a wide range of exotic animals, with several of their more than 100 species travelling to Pitt Meadows next week for an up-close look at these interesting creatures.

RELATED: Maple Ridge vet volunteers to help animal fire victims

The animal handlers will entertain the crowd as well as educate them about the characteristics, habitat, and adaptations of each of the animals.

This drop-in event is part of the library’s 2023 Summer Reading Club, and includes a variety of outdoor family-friendly entertainment.

The Urban Safari Rescue Society event will take place in Spirit Square on Thursday, July 20, at 2 p.m..

RELATED: Repair Cafe returns to Maple Ridge park next Saturday

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsFraser Valley Regional LibraryPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge woman named to BC Games board of directors
Next story
Aggressive wildfire closes only road to Bella Coola

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Public Library staff member Erin Crowley created a list of books that she thinks fans of Barbie will enjoy reading. (Maple Ridge Public Library/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Public Library releases list of Barbie-tastic books

Townhouses under construction in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Get ready for redevelopment

Ivy Threatful took fourth at the Pan American Games. (Joe Pereira/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge wrestler finishes fourth at Pan-American Junior Championships

The Urban Safari Rescue Society will be in Spirit Square on July 20 as part of the Pitt Meadows Public Library summer events program. (Urban Safari Rescue Society/Special to The News)
Strange and exotic animal show comes to Pitt Meadows