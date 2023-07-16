Strange and exotic animal show comes to Pitt Meadows

Urban Safari Rescue Society will be at Spirit Square on July 20

A lineup of weird and wonderful animals will be on display at Spirit Square on July 20 as the Pitt Meadows Public Library hosts the Urban Safari Rescue Society.

This animal rescue organization based in Cloverdale has a wide range of exotic animals, with several of their more than 100 species travelling to Pitt Meadows next week for an up-close look at these interesting creatures.

The animal handlers will entertain the crowd as well as educate them about the characteristics, habitat, and adaptations of each of the animals.

This drop-in event is part of the library’s 2023 Summer Reading Club, and includes a variety of outdoor family-friendly entertainment.

The Urban Safari Rescue Society event will take place in Spirit Square on Thursday, July 20, at 2 p.m..