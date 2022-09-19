FILE – People walk on the beach in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

FILE – People walk on the beach in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.

It said the quake was centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers (9.4 miles).

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LIVE: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Next story
Maple Ridge teacher and entrepreneur running for city council

Just Posted

Lincoln Edwards was the games first star and hard hat winner with three goals and an assist in his first game with the Ridge Meadows Flames. (Ridge Meadows Flames/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Flames open season with shutout over Mission

Yvonne Desabrais is seeking her first term on school board. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge school board candidate proud of Cree, Metis roots

Rajinder Chhina (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge teacher and entrepreneur running for city council

A wreath laying ceremony will be taking place at the Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II. (Special to The News)
Late queen to be honoured at Maple Ridge legion