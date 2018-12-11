Strong winds, heavy rain lash Lower Mainland

Up to 60 millimetres of rain is expected

Strong winds and heavy rains are expected to hit Metro Vancouver on Tuesday.

Environment Canada said the southern portions of the region could see winds of southeasterly winds of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour.

The winds are forecasted to ease by end of day as they move inland towards B.C.’s interior.

Environment Canada is warning that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

The agency is forecasting between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain for the region on Tuesday. The rain is expected to ease up later this afternoon.

Drivers should watch out for localized flooding and changing road conditions and remember to keep their tail lights on.

