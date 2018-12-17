Strong winds to hit B.C.’s south coast

Western regions may see winds of up to 80 km/hr

Heavy winds were forecast to blast B.C.’s south coast on Monday.

According to Environment Canada, an intense storm front would hit in the afternoon, leading to winds of up to 80 kilometres an hour for the western side of Vancouver Island.

The Lower Mainland and eastern side of Vancouver Island were expected to see winds of 70 kilometres an hour.

Southeastern winds were expected to increase as the front got closer and to peak by early evening.

The agency is warning people to watch out for loose objects and branches that may be tossed around by the wind.

