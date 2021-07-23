A fire inside a local Indian restaurant has caused significant damage. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

VIDEO: Structure fire near Dewdney Trunk road in Maple Ridge

Reports of black smoke coming from the roof alerted officials

A two-storey structure fire in Maple Ridge shut down 223rd Street between Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Highway Friday morning.

Reports of black smoke at around 10:20 a.m. on July 23, alerted officials to a possible structure fire at the building that houses JMK Mahal Restaurant and Jeong’s Taekwondo. The building also has apartments on the second floor.

The RCMP, three fire trucks and roughly 15 firefighters were on scene to figure out the source of the black smoke. When the firefighters attempted to open the front door to the restaurant, thick black smoke bellowed out and they were next seen entering the building with hoses.

