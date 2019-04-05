Police tape off areas of Langara College on April 1, 2019. (Christina Dommer/Langara Voice)

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

A man accused of setting off at least two incendiary devices and causing fires at Langara College is facing additional charges.

Nasradi Abdusamad Ali appeared in provincial court in Vancouver Friday for a bail hearing, four days after the incident, which prompted certain buildings to be evacuated and the campus to close. No one was hurt, and an estimate on the damage has not been released.

The 23-year-old Langara student faces one count of assault and one count of robbery, on top of arson-related charges announced earlier. Both new charges relate to incidents alleged to have happened before the fires.

Police allege Ali got into a fight with another student on campus on March 7. This was not reported to police until after the fires. He is also alleged to have robbed a third student near a bus stop on East 53 Avenue and Fleming Street on March 26.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 10.

READ MORE: Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Langara College fires

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor
Next story
B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Just Posted

Vote for Mo – Maple Ridge resident competing for $10k for affordable housing

The Connecting the Community Award gives $10,000 to the recipient’s YWCA program of choice

Still time for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents to avoid speculation tax

Deadline extended for now

Six-month anniversary of Royal Crescent homeless housing

Same operator will also run Maple Ridge’s newest site on Burnett Street

Ridge runners help pace UBC

Mikayla Tinkham, a junior from Maple Ridge, records ‘A’ time in 5,000m.

Volunteer award for Garibaldi secondary senior

Victoria Gardner a leader in ME to WE group.

Fashion Fridays: How to style a leopard skirt

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

MLA calls for regional plan, amid third report of homeless patient taxied to Fraser Valley

Regional plan could also help prevent one community from becoming a ‘hub’ of homelessness MLA says ‘regional plan’ including wrap-around services will help end hospitals’ shuffling of homeless

B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

Dramatic rescue renews pleas to bring lifeguards back to B.C. beach popular for surfers

2012 Parks Canada budget cuts led to dropping of 40-year-old surf guard program

The 13 survivors: Healing slow to come for some after Humboldt crash

Ahead of April 6, the one-year anniversary since the tragic Humboldt bus crash, we look at those who survived

Most Read