(Delta Police Department photo)

Student arrested at South Delta Secondary for alleged assault

The alleged assault occurred between two SDSS students on Wednesday, Sept. 18

Delta police arrested a student at South Delta Secondary for allegedly assaulting another student at the school earlier this week.

According to a press release, a DPD school liaison officer was at South Delta Secondary during school hours on Sept. 18 when he was made aware of an allegation of an assault that had occurred that same day. The alleged assault occurred between two students who attend the school.

“An investigation commenced immediately,” Delta Police Department public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “A student was arrested in relation to this matter on Sept. 18. Delta police anticipate forwarding charges in relation to this matter to Crown counsel for their consideration.”

The student has been released from custody on a number of conditions, including staying away from SDSS. Delta police victim services is being offered to the other student and their family.

Police note that since the suspect in this incident is a youth, should charges be approved the student’s name will not be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.


